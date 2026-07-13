BN Daybreak: US Strikes on Iran; Teen mall bomb plot; Springbok ticket anger hit SA

As fresh American strikes on Iran trigger sirens in Bahrain, global traders are left asking whether the world's most vital oil chokepoint is still open for business. Congressman Greg Stanton warns of surging fuel prices and a war with no clear endgame, new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh heads to Capitol Hill to face the economic fallout, and the political landscape shifts following the death of foreign-policy hawk Lindsey Graham.

Meanwhile, back home, we dive into two critical local investigations. Explosives expert Willem Els breaks down the chilling reality of what a teenager's online manifesto laid out for a packed shopping mall. Plus, Rory Steyn uncovers how new Springbok ticket deals may be quietly gutting the grassroots rugby clubs that built the game.