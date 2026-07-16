BN Daybreak: PIC executive exodus; South Africa House shut in London; US interest rate hikes
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In today's BizNews Daybreak, US-Iran tensions steady oil and Korean tech stocks slide. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh defends his personal trading, while South Africa's PIC faces a deepening executive exodus. We also unpack more on the DA’s Tony Leon lobbying scandal, the temporary closure of London's SA House, and a blunt warning from KPMG's Diane Swonk that persistent US inflation demands two interest rate hikes.
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