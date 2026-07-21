BN Daybreak: Police generals' R3.6 bn salary bill; AGOA reforms; Andy Burnham; DA governance
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In this episode of BizNews Daybreak, we cover global strikes in the US-Iran conflict, Red Sea shipping risks, Paramount's blocked merger, and new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Locally, Parliament's Ian Cameron questions SAPS's R3.6bn senior leadership salary bill, Mayor Chris Pappas highlights uMngeni's governance model, Russell Lamberti proposes subnational AGOA trade reforms to protect businesses, and a new drive aims to register South Africa's informal waste pickers.
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