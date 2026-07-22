BN Daybreak: Ramaphosa impeachment risk; Sasol's boom; China's Kimi K3 AI model; Trump tariffs
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In this episode, we unpack the growing impeachment momentum against President Ramaphosa and its potential threat to the government of national unity. We also dive into Sasol's operational rebound, highlighted by Secunda's best production run in five years. Globally, we explore Trump's proposed generic drug tariffs, a chipmaker-led market rally, the rise of China's Kimi K3 AI model, and how Middle East tensions are impacting local fuel prices.
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