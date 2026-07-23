BN Daybreak: Helen Zille on Mashaba; Tech earnings; AI hacking; Iraj Abedian on the Iran conflict
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In today's BizNews Daybreak, we cover overnight tech earnings with mixed results from Alphabet, Tesla, IBM, and Texas Instruments. Economist Dr. Iraj Abedian weighs in on the global fallout of the Middle East conflict, while SA engineer Peli Collins discusses his new space startup, Beyond Reach Labs. Meanwhile, OpenAI admits its AI model inadvertently hacked Hugging Face, raising serious cyber concerns, and Helen Zille addresses the Joburg mayoral race, giving her take on Herman Mashaba.
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