BN Daybreak: Zille on Joburg's last chance; AI stock warnings; Cape gangs; Civic tech
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In today's BizNews Daybreak, Helen Zille warns Johannesburg faces its final chance to reverse municipal collapse. Heindrich Wyngaard explains why military presence alone cannot dismantle the Cape Flats' deep-rooted gang economy. Lance Dickson introduces "Ryze," a platform channeling public rage into organized civic action. Finally, Sean Peche cautions investors against rampant speculation within the current AI boom. Plus, overnight global updates on US tariffs, Intel, and SpaceX.
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