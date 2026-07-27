BN Daybreak: SA-Israel tension; Nvidia-OpenAI deal; US tariffs; Fed rate outlook; Energy Risks
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In today's BizNews Daybreak, we explore global market pressures, starting with new US Section 301 tariffs affecting South Africa and 60 other economies. Former Israeli adviser Mark Regev discusses strained Pretoria-Israel relations and ICJ genocide charges. Furthermore, we preview upcoming central bank rate decisions, Nvidia’s potential $250B OpenAI data center deal, tech mega-cap earnings scrutiny on AI CapEx, and US economic growth.
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