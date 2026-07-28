BN Daybreak: SARB rate shock; US-Iran tensions; Zuma MK finance battle; SAPS Estate raid
Listen here
In today's episode, we cover the US-Iran diplomatic talks and escalating tech wars with China's new DUV lithography machines. Locally, Jabulani Khumalo warns of Jacob Zuma's alleged plot to seize MK Party finances. We also examine a warrantless SAPS and Home Affairs raid on a Western Cape estate. Finally, Alec Hogg unpacks the Reserve Bank's shock rate hold that battered the rand, while analysts debate mega-cap tech's market leadership.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.