BN Daybreak: SA gun stats; Phala Phala; Fed rate debate; Oil scenarios; Nvidia on AI
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In today's BizNews Daybreak, SK Hynix posts profit gains while Nvidia’s CEO defends open-weight AI amid safety warnings and new hacking reports. Ford raises its outlook and Visa cuts 2,600 jobs. In South Africa, SAPS data reveals over 99% of gun murders involve unlicensed firearms, while the Phala Phala impeachment battle reaches the Constitutional Court. Plus, analysts preview the US Fed interest rate decision and weigh oil market scenarios from $75 to $150 per barrel.
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