BN Daybreak: Ramaphosa interdict bid; Fed holds rates; Fauci's Fifth Amendment; Zambian kwacha
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In today's episode, the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged amid a fractured vote and market sell-offs. Locally, four parties are challenging President Ramaphosa's impeachment interdict, while Treasury controversially releases funds to 69 failing municipalities. We also cover Dr. Fauci invoking the Fifth Amendment regarding the Covid-19 response, Zambia's kwacha surging against the rand, and the mixed reality behind Zelensky's meeting with Trump.
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