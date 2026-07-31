BN Daybreak: Apple earnings; Amazon AWS; RMB housing; Anglo’s SA exit; Tesla China sale
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Today's BizNews Daybreak covers Apple's quarterly results, Rivian's SUV success, and Anthropic's AI breach, alongside a semiconductor rally driven by Microsoft and Oracle. Football federations oppose FIFA selling World Cup stakes, while Donald Trump claims a Gaza disarmament agreement. Meanwhile, Alec Hogg discusses Anglo American’s South Africa exit, RMB launches a R1bn housing program, Geraint Anderson tackles psychopathic corporate culture, and Amazon’s AWS delivers strong AI-driven growth.
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