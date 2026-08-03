BN Daybreak: SA corruption probes; Trump’s Iran pause; SpaceX upcoming earnings, FIFA backlash
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Today's BizNews Daybreak examines Japan’s US-coordinated currency intervention, OPEC+ production increases, and energy lobby opposition to US biofuels legislation. South Africa’s corruption commission delivers unprecedented accountability, while Donald Trump pauses planned Iran strikes pending rapid talks. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 opens at 7,489 and SpaceX prepares for a high-stakes earnings call this Wednesday. Finally, FIFA President Gianni Infantino faces severe UEFA backlash following a collapsed World Cup investment deal.
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