BN Daybreak: Record FSCA fines; New police bosses; US-China AI rivalries; Trump warns Iran
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In today's episode, we cover South Africa's crowning as Africa's ransomware capital and the FSCA's record R2.8 billion in fines, including action against the Banxso deepfake scam. We also discuss the appointment of seasoned provincial police commissioners and new anti-corruption progress. Globally, we unpack President Trump's tariff lawsuits, OpenAI's security briefing following the Hugging Face breach, Palantir's soaring sales, and Alibaba's massive new AI model.
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