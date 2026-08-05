BN Daybreak: AfriForum targets Malema; Nedbank surges; SA pitches power to China; SpaceX
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In todays Daybreak, AfriForum's CEO reveals an upcoming contempt of court case against Julius Malema for land grab calls. Paramount Group's founder warns of a potential uprising in South Africa. Locally, Nedbank report strong interim results, while a scam victim shares his R450,000 loss. Globally, SpaceX and AMD release earnings, and South Africa pitches a $180 billion energy plan to China.
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