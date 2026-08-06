BN Daybreak: Google DeepMind shakeup; Joburg election poll; Expropriation; Uber update
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Today’s episode covers Google's AI leadership shakeup, vishing cyberattacks targeting major Wall Street hedge funds and Meta’s AI testing breach. Locally, Jacob Zuma appoints his son Duduzane as MKP deputy president while Ramaphosa holds back an interim commission report. Plus, SRF polling reveals the ANC collapsing in Johannesburg, Kallie Kriel dives into property rights warnings over expropriation, SanDisk’s revenue forecast, and Uber’s latest consumer update.
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