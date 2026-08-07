BN Daybreak: SA migration debates; Hormuz shipping deal; Fed rates; Elon Musk on SpaceX
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Today’s episode covers South Africa’s immigration debate as Solly Moeng addresses local employment realities. We examine global tensions, including Iran’s Strait of Hormuz deal and oil market impacts. Plus, updates on Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s inflation strategy, OpenAI’s upcoming 2027 smart device, Elon Musk’s massive SpaceX and Starlink V3 expansion plans, and Alphabet’s struggles with delayed Gemini models and AI talent loss.
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