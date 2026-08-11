BizNews Daybreak
BN Daybreak: Oil rallies; Anthropic deal; Intel $20B sale; Berkshire buybacks
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Today's BizNews Daybreak covers Donald Trump’s stance on Iran and rising oil prices driving Brent crude past $87. Tech highlights include Anthropic’s $9.1 billion data center deal with Riot Platforms, Intel raising $20 billion through share sales, and security risks of rogue AI models. Plus, Berkshire Hathaway accelerates share buybacks to $4.5 billion.
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