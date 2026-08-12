BN Daybreak: Hill-Lewis on DA's future; Duduzane Zuma on MKP; Wiese on Jooste betrayal
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In today's episode, Christo Wiese discusses Markus Jooste's betrayal and his fight for restitution. We also cover the DA's optimistic vision to reverse South Africa's decline and Duduzane Zuma's call for big business cooperation. Globally, signs emerge of a potential US-Iran arrangement over the Strait of Hormuz, while the US faces munitions shortages. Finally, AI stocks soar as CoreWeave and Supermicro beat estimates.
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