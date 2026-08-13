BN Daybreak: Mashile on the ANC’s terminal decline; Hersov on SA’s investability; Nvidia $500B plan
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In today's BizNews Daybreak, Prince Mashele predicts the ANC's terminal decline by 2034, while Rob Hersov warns South Africa is uninvestable due to a massive illicit economy. Globally, subdued US inflation eases Fed pressure, and Nvidia unveils a $500 billion AI infrastructure plan. Plus, we hear Bernard Mostert's inside story on Steinhoff's red flags, Cisco's AI-driven earnings, and further updates on geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
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