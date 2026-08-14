BN Daybreak: Dawie Roodt slams ANC; Ian Cameron on SAPS; Wall Street highs; OpenAI and Anthropic
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Today on BizNews Daybreak, Wall Street celebrates record highs while OpenAI and Anthropic eyes a massive IPO. Locally, Dawie Roodt blames ANC ideology for South Africa's economic woes, and Ian Cameron exposes severe dysfunction and backlogs within SAPS. On the global front, Dr. Iraj Abedian analyses America’s retreat from the Middle East, and Javier Blas details the high-risk, "dark" oil tanker trade navigating the Strait of Hormuz.
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