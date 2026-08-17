BN Daybreak: Malema WhatsApp claims; Mulder on GNU capture; Construction mafia arrests surge
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Back from BNC#9 in the Drakensberg, Daybreak opens with Safe Citizen's Jonathan Deal on the Madlanga Commission, where WhatsApp chats allegedly link Julius Malema to Major-General Feroz Khan and tobacco businessman Mohammadh Sayed. Malema calls it ordinary parliamentary oversight. At the conference, FF+ leader Corné Mulder warns GNU parties risk being co-opted, while Gerhard Papenfus says BEE and employment equity are still strangling business. Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson counters with good news: 241 arrests, 176 convictions and KZN construction mafia disruptions down from 60 a month to under 10.
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