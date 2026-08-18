BN Daybreak: US-SA trade ultimatum; Baloyi on Sasol's profit pivot; Knysna's crisis; Lafarge cleanup
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Wall Street dipped as investors braced for retail earnings from Home Depot, TJX and Walmart. In Knysna, Ron Weissenberg says a R70-80 million provincial intervention has barely dented entrenched corruption despite Hawks investigations. From BNC#9, Theo de Jager detail 14 Washington meetings pushing the US to link trade to farm-murder action, BEE exemptions and Expropriation Act changes. Sasol's Simon Baloyi and Afrimat's Andries van Heerden share their turnaround stories, from R60bn capex plans to cleaning out corruption at Lafarge.
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