BN Daybreak: Duvenage calls for citizen oversight; Endres on ANC voter decline; Wall Street slump
Listen here
In this episode of BizNews Daybreak, we cover OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage’s call at BNC#9 for civilian-led accountability and AI to combat corruption, alongside IRR CEO John Endres's polling data showing ANC support dropping below 50% across key demographics. Reuters details Wall Street's slip driven by soaring bond yields and tech losses, and ad investigator Marc Dhalluin breaks down how fake traffic and hidden placements waste ad spend.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.