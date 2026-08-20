BN Daybreak: DA's R4bn probe; Masie on AI healthcare; Summerton on serial acquirers; US Markets
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In today's episode, political commentator Solly Moeng unpacks the R4 billion Reserve Bank investigation involving DA finance spokesperson Mark Burke's former company. Additionally, Milkwood Capital's Rhys Summerton reveals the essential traits of successful serial acquirers, and former Google SA boss Stafford Masie warns that AI will disrupt traditional health models like Discovery Vitality. Finally, Reuters provides a Wall Street wrap, highlighting market responses to easing bond yields.
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