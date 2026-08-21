BN Daybreak: Steinhoff texts; Naspers' Tencent deal; Chad le Clos' LA push
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Today's episode explores the aftermath of the Steinhoff crash with previously unseen texts from Markus Jooste. We also unpack how Naspers secured its legendary $33 million Tencent deal despite tough negotiations. In sports, Chad prepares for his "last dance" at the LA 2028 Olympics. Finally, we cover Wall Street's slump driven by rising Treasury yields and a notable dip in retail stocks.
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