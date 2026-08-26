BN Daybreak: State-proofing SA; Covid’s market scars; Viljoen on investment complexity
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In today’s episode, Piet le Roux discusses "state-proofing" South Africa and urges a shift in United States foreign policy. David Shapiro unpacks Covid-19's lasting scars on global markets and the Federal Reserve's recent inflation struggles. We also explore how the investment industry uses Rube Goldberg-like complexity to generate revenue rather than solve uncertainty. Finally, catch up on Wall Street’s rally, Nvidia's earnings, and plunging retail stocks.
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