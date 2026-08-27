BN Daybreak: SA's new mining bill; Offshore gas rulings; State corruption inquiry; Nvidia Earnings
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Today’s episode covers South Africa’s new illegal mining bill, which introduces R100 million fines and 30-year sentences to target criminal syndicates. Niall Kramer discusses recent Constitutional Court judgments regarding offshore gas drilling and public consultation processes. We also examine nepotism allegations surrounding Gayton McKenzie and the ANC's deployment tactics. Finally, Paul Hoffman analyzes the commission investigating corruption, and Reuters wraps up US markets and Nvidia's earnings.
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