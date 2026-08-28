BN Daybreak: DA eyes 6 metros; Zuma on MK's land plans; Zambia lessons; Cape Town costs; Nvidia
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In today's BizNews Daybreak, Geordin Hill-Lewis outlines the DA's ambitious push to govern six metros. MK Deputy President Duduzane Zuma confirms that land expropriation without compensation will happen as party policy. We also explore why South Africa’s anxious youth should look to Zambia's optimistic turnaround. Plus, BOSA’s Roger Solomons warns about Cape Town’s rising unaffordability, and US markets surge on Nvidia's AI revenue forecasts.
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