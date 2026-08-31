BN Daybreak: SA's early election loophole; Wiese on title deeds; Nurture Brands' R10bn plan
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In today's episode, Ron Weissenburg explains the constitutional path to an early South African national election before 2029. Nurture Brands discusses their ambitious goal to build a R10 billion business through strategic consolidation. Christo Wiese unpacks how property title deeds could unlock dignity and economic wealth for millions, while David White highlights the hidden benefits of B-BBEE procurement for SMEs. Finally, we cover Wall Street's latest inflation jitters.
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