BN Daybreak: Mega metro plan slammed; Roodt's economic fix; Ian Cameron on Philippi; Wall St slides
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AfriForum's Morné Mostert tells BizNews the ANC's plan to merge Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni into one mega metro fails the science test - bigger municipalities don't perform better - and mainly boosts councillors' pay, which scales with size. From BNC#9, Dawie Roodt tells Alec Hogg he'd rebuild confidence by literally cleaning up the country, then hand himself the finance ministry to build the world's simplest tax regime. Ian Cameron revisits the Philippi ambush that nearly killed him a year ago, and Reuters wraps a Wall Street slide as bonds sell off and oil spikes on Iran.
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