BN Daybreak: Feroz Khan dismissed; DA targets bad municipal managers; Joburg's future
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In today's episode, Action Society discusses the dismissal of Major General Feroz Khan and ongoing police accountability issues. The IRR explores how a stable coalition could trigger a major turnaround for Johannesburg. We also hear about swift commission successes, while the DA lays criminal charges against South Africa's worst municipal managers. Finally, we cover Wall Street's tech-led rally amid cooling interest rate expectations.
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