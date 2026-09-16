BN Daybreak: Kempton Park bodies; ANC 'finished' in eThekwini; Chelsea flowers; AI slowdown
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Action Society's Juanita du Preez tells BizNews six bodies in Kempton Park finally forced a multidisciplinary task team, years after the Gaby Ndaba case stalled on DNA backlogs, while the station tops the country for kidnappings with 76 in three months. DA eThekwini mayoral candidate Haniff Hoosen says the ANC is finished in the city and rates his chances against MK at 50/50. Leon Kluge recounts how Cape storms nearly sank South Africa's Chelsea Flower Show display. Plus Amodei, Altman and Musk's AI slowdown call, and a Wall Street selloff as the Senate blocks Trump's crypto bill.
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