BN Daybreak: ANC 'could collapse'; US visa ban; trillion-rand spaza economy; Fed hikes, Wall St up
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FF+ leader Corné Mulder tells Alec Hogg that Pretoria's foreign policy has exhausted Washington's patience and that the ANC could collapse well before 2029. New US visa restrictions name no names, making official travel to America a gamble. Kasinomics author GG Alcock says the deportation drive barely dented a trillion-rand township economy, with spaza volumes back to normal within weeks of the July deadline. Plus Wall Street rallies while the Fed hikes for the first time since 2023.
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