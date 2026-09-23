BN Daybreak: Sibiya rape charges; EMPD chief fired; NPA to charge Malema; Trump's Iran ultimatum
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Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya is in custody on rape, sexual grooming and human trafficking charges; police committee chair Ian Cameron tells BizNews it is chilling that he was once in line to lead the SAPS. Action Society's Juanita du Preez says EMPD chief Julius Mkhwanazi's firing took five arrests, and doubts Tembisa tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela's R1.9 billion tax bill will ever be paid. AfriForum's Barry Bateman explains why the NPA will now prosecute Julius Malema for calling a former principal a rapist. Plus Trump's UN threat to annihilate Iran, and a record Nasdaq close.
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