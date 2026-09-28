BN Daybreak: IS raid in Niassa; Froneman's F1 bid; Cilliers on democracy; Zille rules out ANC
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Jasmine Opperman tells Chris Steyn the Islamic State's raid on a Niassa hunting camp was opportunistic resupply, not ransom: a splinter group pushed back west by security pressure, burning a communications tower, clinic and police station and taking up to 14 vehicles. Neal Froneman explains to Alec Hogg why landlocked Kyalami cannot host a modern Grand Prix and why his Swartland site can. ISS founder Jakkie Cilliers argues stability, not democracy, drives growth in the short run. Helen Zille denies any ANC talks and spells out how the DA could still lose Joburg at 40%.
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