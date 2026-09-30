BN Daybreak: Swimming SA crisis; Murder suspect vanishes; Operation Prosper fails; F1 bid; Wall St
Comrades board member Rory Steyn tells Alec Hogg that Swimming South Africa, whose top two officials are suspended by World Aquatics, needs the governance overhaul cricket went through - a majority of independent directors, with Olympian Tatjana Smith the ideal candidate. Fourteen months after their daughter's murder, her parents are still waiting: the suspect was released from a police station without bail and has vanished. The DA's Lisa Schickerling says acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has plans but no implementation, and Operation Prosper isn't prospering. Plus Neal Froneman's Cape Town F1 bid, and Anthropic's IPO prospectus.
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