BN Daybreak: Macpherson on the trillion-rand logjam; Malema appeal; AfriForum on GBV cold cases
Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson tells BizNews the infrastructure debate is no longer about money but procurement: of 2,800 big tenders published in a year, only one in six was awarded, and 90% of failures trace to weak feasibility work. His department now spends R600 million over three years preparing projects itself. A political commentator reviews the week: commission hearings, Ramaphosa's silence, and Julius Malema's leave to appeal his firearm conviction. AfriForum's Barry Bateman tells Chris Steyn police keep saying GBV suspects were "circulated" while cold cases go nowhere. Plus Wall Street edges up as October Fed hike odds collapse.
Listen here
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.