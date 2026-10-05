BN Daybreak: MTN's US terror case; Dirco hides R170m bill; Macpherson on KZN; Wall Street rallies
Six US anti-terrorism lawsuits against MTN have moved into discovery, and Simone Heradien warns the claims - that MTN paid protection money to tower operators in Iran, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan - could reach Cyril Ramaphosa, who chaired the group at the time, and feed Donald Trump's executive order on South Africa. The DA's Ryan Smith tells Linda van Tilburg that Dirco won't say what R170 million of South Africa House renovations will buy. Dean Macpherson gives Alec Hogg his read on KZN's coalition maths. Plus Wall Street's rally, and Nike's slide.
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