BN Daybreak: Sex offenders register still hidden; Joburg's 18-year red tape; Viljoen on SA
Why is the National Sex Offenders Register still not public? Parliament's police committee chair Ian Cameron tells Chris Steyn he sees no urgency from government, and that a random sample of just ten offenders turned up 113 rape convictions, 12 murders and 67 life sentences. MOVE SA's Rali Mampeule says Johannesburg now takes seven years to approve a development, one shopping centre took 18, and wants the private sector to step in. Value investor Piet Viljoen tells Alec Hogg the delisting wave shows South Africa is bumping along the bottom. Plus Wall Street's record close.
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