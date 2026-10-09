BN Daybreak: Madlanga's Maumela question; Hoffman on DiData fraud; Afrimat; AI selloff
Political commentator Solly Moeng asks why the Madlanga Commission has heard Hangwani Maumela's name but has not called him, warning that commissions keep naming minions while the powerful are quietly protected. Paul Hoffman SC of Accountability Now unpacks Jason Goodall's bombshell confession over Dimension Data's Campus deal, saying it amounts to fraud and asking whether the criminal justice system will finally act. Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden on the group's worst half ever, why cash generation held up, and the Lafarge lifeline. Plus Wall Street slides as an OpenAI revenue report hits chipmakers.
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