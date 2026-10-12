BN Daybreak: Opperman on pre-election instability; DiData's R350m riddle; ABC board defies majority
Intelligence analyst Jasmine Opperman warns Chris Steyn that instability ahead of the local elections could expand beyond the state's capacity to control, with the military underfunded and crime intelligence unable to pay sources. David Shapiro and Alec Hogg return to the Dimension Data Campus saga, asking why Jason Goodall would sign away R350 million, and whether the remaining directors' defence that NTT's Japanese owners knew all along can hold. Alec also unpacks Africa Bitcoin Corporation, where the board has publicly opposed its own 76% shareholder bloc's push for two new directors. Plus Wall Street's Friday rally.
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