BN Daybreak: Cape Independence's IEC fight; Dlomo R12m spy trial; Orion-Glencore; Netflix, GM slide
Cape Independence Party leader Jack Miller tells BizNews what a good night looks like on 4 November, and how a five-megabyte upload limit on the IEC's portal kept Cape Exit off the 2024 ballot entirely. Security analyst Willem Els says the secrecy around the trial of Jacob Zuma's former spy boss Thulani Dlomo, accused with a fellow SSA official of looting R12 million in secret funds, is no surprise, and may be only the tip of the iceberg. Orion Minerals CEO Tony Lennox explains why Glencore as both funder and sole buyer suits Prieska.
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