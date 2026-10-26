BN Daybreak: Sussman's unprecedented poll; mini-budget growth gap; Mpolase on cartel rule; Lesaka
Analyst Wayne Sussman tells Chris Steyn something unprecedented has happened: across all six metros polled by eNCA MarkData, the ANC has not come out on top once, with Tshwane putting the DA just under 34% against the ANC's 25%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tells Alec Hogg his target is 3% growth, not the 1.2% now forecast, and points to environmental and mining rules holding the country back. Political analyst Mzo Mpolase says a cartel was already running the country. Plus Lesaka's Ali Mazanderani on what a R5,000 loan costs, and Donald MacKay on 40-month tariff probes.
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