BN Daybreak: Election day; Brink says polls are wrong; Van Staden on elites; Apple drags the Dow
South Africans vote today. Norsira co-founder Sean McLaughlin has run every metro and 213 local councils through a scenario model and tells Chris Steyn only about 45 look safe, with MK's first nationwide local test the great unknown - he expects it down in rural KwaZulu-Natal and in the metros. Legal scholar Dr Martin van Staden says the real problem is how much power sits in Pretoria, and that elites with skin in the status quo fear change. The DA's Cilliers Brink tells Alec Hogg the Tshwane polls understate him. Plus Nelson Mandela Bay's R28bn hole, and Apple dragging the Dow.
Listen here
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.