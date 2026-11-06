BN Daybreak: Tony Leon on ANC 'life support'; Moeng on Mashaba; Palantir's 96%; Nasdaq correction
Former DA leader Tony Leon tells Alec Hogg the ANC is electorally on life support after this week's local elections, and that thousands of councillors now out of work could make the fight over its next leader very ugly. Solly Moeng says Herman Mashaba must drop the personal angle against Helen Zille and put Johannesburg first, while ActionSA surprises in Tshwane. In a Ricardo portfolio update, Alec asks whether Palantir, with revenue up 96% to more than $2 billion in a quarter, can be worth what the market asks. Plus the Nasdaq's worst day in 19 months.
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