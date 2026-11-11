BN Daybreak: Mulder on a DA-ANC deal; Zille stays out of talks; Mashaba's terms; Tatjana Smith
Freedom Front Plus leader Corné Mulder says a DA deal with the ANC in Johannesburg would be the highest form of treason, and that his party would pull out everywhere rather than hand the ANC a lifeline. Analyst Sean McLaughlin reads the result as a step forward: voters rewarded service delivery and punished councils under administration. Herman Mashaba tells Alec Hogg there is no meeting while Helen Zille or Cilliers Brink is in play, while Zille says she is staying out of the negotiations. Plus Tatjana Smith on swimming for the Netherlands, and a hot-CPI selloff.
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