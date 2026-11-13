BN Daybreak: Moeng on cushioning the ANC; McKenzie on Swimming SA; Durban 50/50; Huang quits
Political commentator Solly Moeng tells Chris Steyn that voters who shut the ANC out expect ActionSA and the DA not to cushion it over personal grudges: the ANC belongs on the opposition benches. Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie calls Swimming South Africa one of the country's worst federations, says the Act gives him no power to disband it, and calls Tatjana Smith's switch to the Netherlands a big loss with a big lesson. Plus Dean Macpherson on MK's KZN slide, Haniff Hoosen's 50/50 Durban, Charles Savage on AI writing all Purple Group's code, and Wall Street after Jensen Huang quits.
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