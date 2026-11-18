BN Daybreak: ANC-MK arithmetic; Peche on Nvidia; Cartels lose cover; Market wrap
BizNews editor Alec Hogg says the most underappreciated part of the coalition talks is KwaZulu-Natal, and maps the arithmetic that could give the ANC a majority without the DA: Durban first, then Pietermaritzburg, then Pretoria, where ANC and MK seats add to 217 against the 201 needed. Ranmore founder Sean Peche tells Hogg why he sees a storm rather than a bargain in Nvidia after Jensen Huang's resignation. Security analyst Willem Els tells Chris Steyn the cartels' protection is drying up and the Hawks are moving past the foot soldiers. Plus Wall Street.
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