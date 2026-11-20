BN Daybreak: Leon's warning to ActionSA; Beaumont on Zille; Moeng on voters; Musk midterm spending
Former DA leader Tony Leon tells Alec Hogg that ActionSA risks the fate of the New National Party, which disappeared within years of walking its voters into the ANC's arms. ActionSA's Michael Beaumont counters that the DA had not sat down with his party once before Thursday afternoon's first negotiation, and that the obstacle is Helen Zille and Cilliers Brink rather than the DA itself. Political commentator Solly Moeng tells Chris Steyn voters want water, potholes and stable governance, not deals for politicians. Plus Hogg's five investor lessons from Elon Musk, and Wall Street.
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