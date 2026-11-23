BN Daybreak: Mpolase on DA bullying; Beaumont's rejected offer; Hill-Lewis's 137 councils; markets
Political analyst Mzo Mpolase tells Chris Steyn the DA is the biggest loser in the coalition stand-off: it led the vote, but you cannot bully a partner into government. ActionSA's Michael Beaumont calls the DA's rejection of his party's offer deeply regrettable, saying it handed the DA Johannesburg with ActionSA keeping Tshwane, and that retaining Helen Zille seems to matter more than serving the city. DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis sets out his stability framework for all 137 hung councils. Plus Astronomer Royal Michele Dougherty on why we look to space, a lockdown start-up story, and Wall Street's week of decline.
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